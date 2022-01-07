wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
January 6, 2022 | Posted by
The final episode of Before The Impact before this weekend’s Hard to Kill is now online. You can check out the video below, described as follows:
“Josh Mathews and Gia Miller are back with not only the brutal Kenny Omega vs Sami Callihan no DQ match from last summer but also an exclusive one-on-one showdown between Raj Singh vs Juice Robinson.
Plus, The Iceman Cometh with more cool Intel!”
