This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

January 6, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before The Impact

The final episode of Before The Impact before this weekend’s Hard to Kill is now online. You can check out the video below, described as follows:

“Josh Mathews and Gia Miller are back with not only the brutal Kenny Omega vs Sami Callihan no DQ match from last summer but also an exclusive one-on-one showdown between Raj Singh vs Juice Robinson.

Plus, The Iceman Cometh with more cool Intel!”

Jeremy Thomas

