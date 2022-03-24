wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
March 24, 2022 | Posted by
Shera battles Crazy Steve on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT and is described as follows:
“The reformed MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS collided with JAY WHITE and CHRIS BEY of THE BULLET CLUB. Josh Mathews and Gia Miller are back with BEFORE THE IMPACT! Plus: Iceman Intel, the social media top 5 and an exclusive showdown between blue-chip prospect Bhupinder Gujjar and Crazzy Steve.”
