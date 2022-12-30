wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
December 29, 2022 | Posted by
Yuya Uemura and Delirious are teaming up on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. After assisting Bully Ray in delivering a brutal assault to Tommy Dreamer and Josh Alexander, John Skyler and Jason Hotch, now known as The Good Hands, battle the odd but effective pairing of Yuya Uemura and Delirious! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
