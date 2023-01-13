wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
January 12, 2023 | Posted by
A tag team match is set for this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on IMPACT Plus, YouTube and Facebook. Tag teams collide as Raj Singh and Shera battle Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice in a match you won’t see anywhere else! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
More Trending Stories
- Dax Harwood On The Greatest Heel Tag Teams Of All-Time, Wrestlers Not Using The Term ‘Rest Hold’
- Backstage Update on Legends Slated for WWE Raw 30th Anniversary Show
- More Backstage Details on Rumors of WWE Sale to Saudi Arabia PIF, Talents’ Reactions to Rumors
- Backstage Update On Uncertainty Among Talent At Last Night’s WWE NXT Taping