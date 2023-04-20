wrestling / News
This Week’s Before The Impact Is Online
April 20, 2023 | Posted by
Heath and Rhino are in action on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:
on YouTube, IMPACT Plus and Facebook. Following their controversial loss to Champagne Singh and Shera, Heath and Rhino are determined to get back in the win column when they take on Jack Price and Shogun! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
