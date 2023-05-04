wrestling / News
This Week’s Before The Impact Is Online
May 4, 2023 | Posted by
Laredo Kid faces Jack Price on on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which is described as follows:
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on YouTube, IMPACT Plus and Facebook. Laredo Kid takes to the skies to battle Jack Price in a match you won’t see anywhere else. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.
