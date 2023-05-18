This Week’s Before The Impact Is Online

The Design battles Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice on on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which is described as follows:

The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on YouTube, IMPACT Plus and Facebook. Deaner and Kon of The Design face off against Johnny Swinger and Zicky Dice in a match you won’t see anywhere else. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.