wrestling / News

This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

June 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Before the Impact Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Brian Myers is in action on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which is described as follows:

The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player) and Facebook. After upsetting Jason Hotch on Countdown to Under Siege, London’s own Tyler Tirva must now face the veteran Brian Myers in a match you won’t see anywhere else! Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Before the Impact, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading