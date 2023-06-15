wrestling / News
This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online
Champagne Singh and Shera are in action on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below which is described as follows:
The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player) and Facebook. Champagne Singh and Shera face off against the pairing of Laredo Kid and Jack Price in a match you won’t see anywhere else. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.