This Week’s Before the Impact Is Online

The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player) and Facebook. The reinvented Alan Angels looks to work his way up the ladder as he locks up with Crazzy Steve in a match you won’t see anywhere else. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.