This Week’s Before The Impact Is Online

KiLynn King battles Jody Threat on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below, which kicks off at 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT and is described as follows:

The action begins Before the IMPACT, streaming this Thursday at 7:15pm ET exclusively on YouTube, IMPACT Plus (live player) and Facebook. Following the shocking development that KiLynn King was the one who took out her own tag team partner, Taylor Wilde, King will lock up with Jody Threat on BTI. Plus, Gia Miller, Josh Mathews and George Iceman get you ready for all things IMPACT.