This Week’s MLW: Fusion Is Online

The livestream is online for this week’s episode of MLW: Fusion. You can check out the livestream below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT and is described as follows:

“The 2020 Opera Cup reaches its climax, as newlawoffice.com​ presents the finals.

Eight top-ranked wrestlers have battled for the glory and to have their name written in the history books as the 2020 Opera Cup winner. Tonight only two remain as MLW’s greatest rivalries writes a new chapter.

“The Lone Wolf of Brooklyn” Low Ki and “Filthy” Tom Lawlor clash in the finals for the prestigious Opera Cup in what promises to be an explosive encounter. Two former World Champions dance with destiny and history. Who will prevail? Tune in to find out.

In other action, the Dirty Blondes, representing Colonel Parker’s Stud Stable, look to take the tag team division by storm. Leo Brien and Michael Patrick with manager Aria Blake intend on sending a blunt message to the World Tag Team Champions Ross and Marshall Von Erich.

The road to Kings of Colosseum is heating up as National Openweight Champion Alex Hammerstone readies for CONTRA’s masked mercenary, Mads Krügger.

Alicia Atout delivers new matches for the 2021 edition of Kings of Colosseum.

Plus, Los Parks are done playing games as they give the league a major ultimatum.

Join Rich Bocchini, Jared St Laurent, and correspondent Alicia Atout for a night of world class competition featuring the Opera Cup finals.”