This Week’s MLW Fusion Is Online

Alex Hammerstone returns to the ring on this week’s MLW Fusion, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT and is described as follows:

Hammerstone steps into an MLW ring for the first time in over a month in this week’s main event of FUSION!

The longest reigning World Heavyweight Champion makes his return to active competition in as the powerhouse rumbles with Danny Limelight. How will Hammer look in his first match in five years without a championship belt?

While Alex Kane has enjoyed a fast and furious ascension to being World Champion, Willie Mack has endured a lifelong struggle to the top. Now, the veteran readies to realize the dream: win the world title. As the clock ticks down to Fury Road live and exclusively on FITE+, the Mack is in the house to speak on the big mouthed Bomaye Fight Club captain.

Jacob Fatu is the streets and looking to lock in on AKIRA and Rickey Shane Page after The Calling’s attack on Fatu’s cousin Lance Anoa’i last week.

Hot summer fun… and romance? Love, Doug shoots his shot and gives “The International Popstar ” B3CCA a gift she’ll never forget.

The Second Gear Crew and Microman drink light beer and raise some hell.

The 6th round of the 2023 MLW Open Draft hits exclusively on FUSION. Who will be drafted?

Plus: New matches drop for Fury Road on FITE+ September 3

PLUS: Los Macizos, Lucha Solos and the team of Fantastik & Rayo take to the air in three way tag bout!