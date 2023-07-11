This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

NWA Powerrr is back after a few weeks off due to the Australian tour shows, and the stream is now online. You can see the video below for the episode, described as follows:

“Prepare for an adrenaline-fueled, action-packed wrestling extravaganza as NWA Powerrr takes the world by storm in its highly anticipated season premiere!

In the main event, witness an intense clash as the NWA National Heavyweight Champion, EC3, steps into the ring to defend his title against the relentless Thrillbilly Silas Mason in a heart-stopping rematch from the historic 2023 Crockett Cup!

But that’s not all! Get ready for a STACKED eight-women tag team match featuring the reigning NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille, alongside the dominant NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, M95, and the sensational rising star Ruthie Jay! They’ll collide with the formidable faction of Natalia Markova and the fierce warriors of Pretty Empowered!

Hold on tight as the NWA World Tag Team Champions, La Rebelión, led by the legendary lucha libre icon Vampiro, lock horns with the mildly creepy Brothers of Funstruction in a non-title match!

Be among the first to witness the debut of Austin Idol’s newest protégé, a force to be reckoned with, as he steps into the NWA Powerrr arena! Will he make an unforgettable impact or crumble under the pressure of the spotlight?

And that’s not all, folks! Brace yourselves as NWA wrestling legend, Ricky Morton, laces up his boots and steps back into the ring!”