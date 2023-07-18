This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

NWA Powerrr features the World Television Championship on the line, and the livestream is online. You can see the stream below for the episode, which is described as follows:

“The stage is set, and the battle for dominance is about to explode! Witness history in the making as not one, but TWO world title matches will rock the squared circle! This is NWA Powerrr!

After five months of anticipation, the divisive Matt Cardona steps back into the spotlight! The wrestling world has been waiting with bated breath, eagerly awaiting his return to the National Wrestling Alliance. What will the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion have to say?

It’s a battle for the ages as NWA World Women’s Television Champion, Kenzie Paige, squares off against the fierce Samantha Starr! Sparks will fly, and the intensity will be off the charts; who will emerge victorious and prove they are the TRUE queen of the ring?

Witness an epic collision between two powerhouses as NWA World Television Champion, “The King Of All Evil” Thom Latimer, steps into the ring to defend his crown against the relentless newcomer Mario Pardua!

After a long absence, Colby Corino is back, ready to make a statement and reclaim his spot in the NWA hierarchy! Standing in his way is the formidable Alex Taylor, who has been making strides in Corino’s time away!

The stage is set for an unforgettable four-team clash for the NWA United State Tag Team Titles! The newly-rebooted Fixers: A Limited Liability Company, take on the dancing duo of Rush Freeman and Brady Pierce, also known as The Spectaculars! Who will move on to NWA 75?

Daisy Kill and Talo take on the rising force of Magic Inc: “Magic” Jake Dumas and “The Barker” Cody James, accompanied by the enchanting CJ! Which team is going to get their shot St. Louis?

Prepare to be captivated as wrestling legend Vampiro reveals his true purpose in the NWA as he expands on his alliance with the dominant NWA World Tag Team Champions, La Rebelión!

And that’s not all; the charismatic and chaotic Aron Stevens shares his thoughts on the future of his destructive duo, Blunt Force Trauma, and their quest for the NWA World Tag Team Titles!”