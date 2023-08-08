This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

Vampiro makes his debut on this week’s NWA Powerrr, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the episode, described as follows:

Wrestling legend Vampiro steps into the NWA Powerrr ring for the FIRST TIME, teaming up with the NWA World Tag Team Champions to settle a score with The Brothers Of Funstruction! But that’s not all – poor newcomer Mario Pardua finds himself in a wild situation, teaming up with clowns in a match that’s bound to be pure chaos!

Hold onto your seats as Missa Kate takes on Ella Envy in a HIGH-STAKES showdown! If Ella loses, Pretty Empowered’s shot at the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Titles is on the line! The tension is real, and the action is fierce!

Magnum Muscle, the duo of Dak Draper and Mims, are out for revenge against the SVGS, and they’re bringing the heat to the ring!

The mysterious Zyon squares off against the mighty Odinson in a clash of styles and strengths!

In a one-on-one showdown, Anthony Andrews, one half of The Country Gentlemen and one half of the NWA United States Tag Team Champions, goes head-to-head with Cody James of Magic Inc. The question is, can the Barker prove Magic Inc.’s worth in the United States Tag division? It’s a showdown that’s got fans divided!

Get an insider’s look at the feud brewing between EC3 and Tyrus before their HUGE NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship match at NWA 75 event! But that’s not all: Tyrus has put his CAREER on the line in what is now a BULL ROPE MATCH!