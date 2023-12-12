This Week’s NWA Powerrr Is Online

The Junior Heavyweight Championship is on the line on this week’s NWA Powerrr, and the livestream is online. You can check out the video below for the episode, described as follows:

The Immortals, the NWA United States Tag Team Champions, have dominated the tag team division through sheer brutality. The Brothers of Funstruction are the challengers, and they have the support of “The Insane Clown” Violent J. Will the Immortals continue their reign of terror, or will the Brothers of Funstruction bring some fun to the tag team scene?

Matt Cardona is a former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, and he wants his title back! Today, he has some choice words for current champion EC3!

Colby Corino is the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, unafraid defend his title against anyone. Does Joe Ocasio have what it takes to dethrone him?

Airica Demia, Taylor Rising, and Allie Recks collide in a three way match; who will prevail?

Daisy Kill and Talos are ready to rock and roll as they face The Heavenly Butterflies, a tag team that is making their NWA Powerrr debut. Will the rockstar and the giant be able to crush the butterflies, or will they be dazzled by their grace?