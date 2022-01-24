wrestling / News
This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include the Royal Rumble
WWE has revealed the content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes the Royal Rumble on Saturday. There will also be a new edition of Broken Skull Sessions with Becky Lynch on Friday.
Monday, January 24
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, January 26
Monday Night Raw (12/27/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (1/25/22)
Thursday, January 27
NXT UK
This Week in WWE
Friday, January 28
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Becky Lynch
205 Live – 10 PM ET
Saturday, January 29
WWE Main Event (1/13/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 205
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 127
La Previa: Royal Rumble 2022 (also available on free tier)
The Ultimate Royal Rumble
WWE’s The Bump – 3 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Royal Rumble Kickoff 2022 – 7 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Royal Rumble 2022 – 8 PM ET
Sunday, January 30
Friday Night SmackDown (12/31/21)