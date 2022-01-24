wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include the Royal Rumble

January 24, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Royal Rumble WWE Title - Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE has revealed the content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes the Royal Rumble on Saturday. There will also be a new edition of Broken Skull Sessions with Becky Lynch on Friday.

Monday, January 24
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, January 26
Monday Night Raw (12/27/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (1/25/22)

Thursday, January 27
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

Friday, January 28
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Becky Lynch
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, January 29
WWE Main Event (1/13/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 205
PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 127
La Previa: Royal Rumble 2022 (also available on free tier)
The Ultimate Royal Rumble
WWE’s The Bump – 3 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Royal Rumble Kickoff 2022 – 7 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Royal Rumble 2022 – 8 PM ET

Sunday, January 30
Friday Night SmackDown (12/31/21)

