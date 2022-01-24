This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Include the Royal Rumble

WWE has revealed the content coming to the WWE Network and Peacock this week, which includes the Royal Rumble on Saturday. There will also be a new edition of Broken Skull Sessions with Becky Lynch on Friday.

Monday, January 24

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, January 26

Monday Night Raw (12/27/21) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (1/25/22)

Thursday, January 27

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, January 28

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Becky Lynch

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, January 29

WWE Main Event (1/13/22)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 205

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 127

La Previa: Royal Rumble 2022 (also available on free tier)

The Ultimate Royal Rumble

WWE’s The Bump – 3 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Royal Rumble Kickoff 2022 – 7 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Royal Rumble 2022 – 8 PM ET

Sunday, January 30

Friday Night SmackDown (12/31/21)