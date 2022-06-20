This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Additions Including Eight Episodes of WCW Saturday Night

WWE has announced this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content, which includes eight more episodes of WCW Saturday Night. The schedule includes:

Monday, June 20

WCW Saturday Night (8 episodes)

Raw Talk – 11:05 p.m. ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, June 22

Monday Night Raw (5/23/22) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump – 1 p.m. ET (featuring in studio guest Lacey Evans) (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (6/21/22)

Thursday, June 23

NXT UK – 3 p.m. ET

This Week in WWE

Friday, June 24

Best of WWE: Money Matches and Moments

NXT Level Up – 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, June 25

WWE Main Event (6/6/22)

The SmackDown LowDown (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club #224

PROGRESS Chapter 135: Super Strong Style 16 Night 2

Sunday, June 26

Friday Night SmackDown (5/27/22) (also available on free tier)

The WCW Saturday Night episodes include:

12/18/93: “The British Bulldog battles WCW International Heavyweight Champion “Ravishing” Rick Rude. Cactus Jack & Maxx Payne, “Stunning” Steve Austin and Big Van Vader compete in the ring. ”

12/25/93: “‘Mean’ Gene Okerlund hosts a special look back at WCW Saturday Night’s best moments in 1993 and enjoys a visit from Santa Claus.”

1/01/94: “New United States Champion “Stunning” Steve Austin faces Sting. Lord Steven Regal defends the WCW Television Title against Terry Taylor. Cactus Jack & Maxx Payne compete in tag team action”

12/15/93: “Brian Pillman faces his former tag team partner, United States Champion “Stunning” Steve Austin. Marcus Bagwell & 2 Cold Scorpio battle Paul Roma & Paul Orndorff. Johnny B. Badd and Eric Watts in action.”

2/05/94: “WCW International World Heavyweight Championship “Ravishing” Rick Rude vows to dismantle WCW piece by piece. Sting takes on Lord Steven Regal. The Boss squares off against The Equalizer. Ric Flair makes an impassioned plea to Commissioner Nick Bockwinkel. Vader makes an example out of Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat.”

2/12/94: “Johnny B. Badd challenges Rick Rude for the WCW International World Heavyweight Title. Ric Flair has words for Vader ahead of their WCW World Heavyweight Championship clash. Terror Risin’ makes his WCW debut. Lord Steven Regal defends the WCW Television Championship against The Patriot.”

2/19/94: “The Boss vows to uphold the law at SuperBrawl. 2 Cold Scorpio & Marcus Bagwell battle Harlem Heat. Vader takes on four men in a Vader Workout.”

2/26/94: “Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat looks to settle the score against Vader. The Patriot takes on Lord Steven Regal. The Equalizer reaches out to his big brother to deal with The Nasty Boys. Terra Ryzing and Cactus Jack are in action.”