This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes A New Broken Skull Sessions
WWE has revealed the list of content coming to Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of Broken Skull Sessions featuring Lita.
Monday, March 21
WWE Old School at MSG (6 episodes)
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)
Wednesday, March 23
Monday Night Raw (2/21/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump (featuring Drew McIntyre) – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (3/22/22)
Thursday, March 24
NXT UK – 4 PM ET
This Week in WWE
Friday, March 25
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Lita
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET
Saturday, March 26
WWE Main Event (3/7/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
wXw We Love Wrestling 127
ICW Fight Club 213
Sunday, March 27
Friday Night SmackDown (3/25/22) (also available on free tier)
