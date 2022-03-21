This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes A New Broken Skull Sessions

WWE has revealed the list of content coming to Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of Broken Skull Sessions featuring Lita.

Monday, March 21

WWE Old School at MSG (6 episodes)

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, March 23

Monday Night Raw (2/21/22) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump (featuring Drew McIntyre) – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (3/22/22)

Thursday, March 24

NXT UK – 4 PM ET

This Week in WWE

Friday, March 25

Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Lita

NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday, March 26

WWE Main Event (3/7/22)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

wXw We Love Wrestling 127

ICW Fight Club 213

Sunday, March 27

Friday Night SmackDown (3/25/22) (also available on free tier)