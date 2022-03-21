wrestling / News

This Week’s WWE Network on Peacock Content Includes A New Broken Skull Sessions

March 21, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Steve Austin Broken Skull Sessions Image Credit: WWE

WWE has revealed the list of content coming to Peacock this week, which includes a new episode of Broken Skull Sessions featuring Lita.

Monday, March 21
WWE Old School at MSG (6 episodes)
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, March 23
Monday Night Raw (2/21/22) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump (featuring Drew McIntyre) – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (3/22/22)

Thursday, March 24
NXT UK – 4 PM ET
This Week in WWE

Friday, March 25
Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions: Lita
NXT Level Up – 10 PM ET

Saturday, March 26
WWE Main Event (3/7/22)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
wXw We Love Wrestling 127
ICW Fight Club 213

Sunday, March 27
Friday Night SmackDown (3/25/22) (also available on free tier)

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Peacock, WWE Network, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading