This Week’s WWE Network & Peacock Additions Include Wrestling Challenge, The Best of Rob Van Dam

May 17, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE WWF Wrestling Challenge

WWE has announced this week’s additions for Peacock and the WWE Network, which include ten episodes of Wrestling Challenge and the best of Rob Van Dam.

Monday, May 17
10 classic episodes of Wrestling Challenge
Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, May 18
The Best of WWE: Best of Rob Van Dam (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, May 19
Monday Night Raw (4/19/21) (also available on free tier)
WWE’s The Bump 100th Episode Celebration: Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins & Adam Cole – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)
WWE NXT (5/18/21)

Thursday, May 20
NXT UK
This Week in WWE

Friday, May 21
205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, May 22
WWE Main Event (5/6/21)
Talking Smack (also available on free tier)
ICW Fight Club 172
PROGRESS Chapter 111: One Leg in the Air

Sunday, May 23
Friday Night SmackDown (4/23/21) (also available on free tier)
The Best of WWE: Best of Andre the Giant (also available on free tier)

