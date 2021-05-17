This Week’s WWE Network & Peacock Additions Include Wrestling Challenge, The Best of Rob Van Dam

WWE has announced this week’s additions for Peacock and the WWE Network, which include ten episodes of Wrestling Challenge and the best of Rob Van Dam.

Monday, May 17

10 classic episodes of Wrestling Challenge

Raw Talk – 11:05 PM ET (also available on free tier)

Tuesday, May 18

The Best of WWE: Best of Rob Van Dam (also available on free tier)

Wednesday, May 19

Monday Night Raw (4/19/21) (also available on free tier)

WWE’s The Bump 100th Episode Celebration: Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Seth Rollins & Adam Cole – 10 AM ET (also available on free tier)

WWE NXT (5/18/21)

Thursday, May 20

NXT UK

This Week in WWE

Friday, May 21

205 Live – 10 PM ET

Saturday, May 22

WWE Main Event (5/6/21)

Talking Smack (also available on free tier)

ICW Fight Club 172

PROGRESS Chapter 111: One Leg in the Air

Sunday, May 23

Friday Night SmackDown (4/23/21) (also available on free tier)

The Best of WWE: Best of Andre the Giant (also available on free tier)