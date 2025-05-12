World Title Match Official, Two Other Matches Added to NJPW Dominion

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced three more matches for NJPW Dominion, including confirmation of the IWGP World Heavyweight title match. After defeating Zack Sabre Jr at Resurgence, Hirooki Goto will defend against Shingo Takagi. Meanwhile, Konosuke Takeshita will defend the NEVER Openweight title against Boltin Oleg and Hiroshi Tanahashi will face Yuya Uemura. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Hirooki Goto (c) vs. Shingo Takagi

* IWGP Global Championship: Yota Tsuji (c) vs. Gabe Kidd

* IWGP Tag Team Championships: United Empire’s Callum Newman & Great-O-Khan (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Taichi

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Konosuke Takeshita (c) vs. Boltin Oleg

* Dog Collar Chain Deathmatch: David Finlay vs. EVIL

* Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Yuya Uemura