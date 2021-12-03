Three Matches Announced For This Week’s 205 Live

WWE has announced three bouts, including the Creed Brothers in action and more, for this week’s 205 Live. You can see the card below for Friday’s show, as well as the full preview:

* The Creed Brothers vs. Jacket Time

* Ivy Nile vs. Erica Yan

* Draco Anthony vs. Boa

Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile in action as Diamond Mine lays claim to 205 Live

The stars of Diamond Mine take center stage in a packed edition of 205 Live that features The Creed Brothers squaring off against Jacket Time, Ivy Nile going one-on-one with Erica Yan and Draco Anthony looking to earn his first win against Boa.

The Creed Brothers have overpowered the competition since hitting the scene on 205 Live and NXT with their brutal attacks leading to the formation of Jacket Time. Kushida and Ikemen Jiro have both suffered at the hands of The Creed Brothers before earning a bit of retribution with the help of Odyssey Jones in a Six-Man Tag Team victory.

The loss no doubt still stings in the minds of The Creed Brothers setting the stage for what will surely be a heated battle between the two tag teams.

Dubbed “The Pitbull of Diamond Mine,” Nile has left jaws on the floor with her tremendous feats of strength. Turning the ring into her own personal gym, Nile has forced both Valentina Feroz and Yulisa Leon to tap out. Yan will look to pull off a huge upset and earn her first career victory against the powerhouse.

And in an intriguing matchup, Draco Anthony returns to the purple brand for just his second match to take on Boa who will attempt to get his new ferocity under control at the expense of the newcomer.

Don’t miss a power-house edition of 205 Live, streaming Friday at 10/9 C on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network elsewhere!