Three More Promotions Join Premier Streaming Network

Premier Streaming Network has announced the addition of three more promotions to its service, including Battlefield Pro Wrestling, Three Legacies Wrestling and Atlantic Pro Wrestling. Here’s the press release:

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Premier Streaming Network Adds Three Promotions to Platform

Battlefield Pro Wrestling, Three Legacies Wrestling and Atlantic Pro Wrestling join PSN

Premier Streaming Network (PSN) continues to bolster its extensive library and live wrestling events by adding three new promotions to their platform. Battlefield Pro Wrestling, Three Legacies Wrestling and Atlantic Pro Wrestling are the three latest promotions to sign multi-year agreements to showcase their content on PSN.

Battlefield Pro Wrestling, owned and operated by Afa Anoa’i Jr (former World Wrestling Entertainment superstar Manu), continues the legendary bloodline the Anoa’i family has in the wrestling business and carries on the tradition of training the stars of tomorrow. Battlefield Pro Wrestling will hold its next live event titled, Crash Course, on Sunday, May 26th featuring ECW original Sabu, former WWE Superstars Brian Kendrick and Gene Snitsky, one of the independent scene’s brightest stars, KC Navarro, and many more.

“I’m very excited to bring the Battlefield Pro Wrestling brand to a world wide market,” said Anoa’i Jr. “Battlefield is a showcase of the future stars of this business mixed with the top current stars to give the fans an old school, big fight feel, kind of experience.”

Three Legacies Wrestling, based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, was co-founded by former WWE Superstar Ricardo Rodriguez (Jesus Rodriguez). The 16-year career veteran has been a head trainer at professional wrestling academies worldwide, including in India, Mexico, Italy, Australia and Canada, and now is bringing his expertise to Three Legacies Wrestling.

“Three Legacies Wrestling is thrilled to partner with the outstanding up and coming Premier Streaming Network in carrying all of our past, present and future events,” said Rodriguez. “We look forward to teaming up to bring our collective fans the hardest hitting family-friendly professional wrestling action.”

Atlantic Pro Wrestling (APW), based out of New England, will begin filming content that will air on PSN beginning at their April 15th event titled Spacetown Showdown II. For match and event announcements, follow APW on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

“APW is an independent wrestling company that provides bell-to-bell excitement, while maintaining a family friendly environment,” said APW owner Mike Morse. “We are looking forward to working with PSN to continue and grow our fan base, and give APW talent an even bigger audience to preform in front of.”

Premier Streaming Network’s and PSN’s Premier+ SVOD service give subscribers full access to over 2000 hours of content including wrestling libraries from Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW), ECWA, WrestlePro, WrestlePro Alaska, Great Lakes Championship Wrestling, World 1 Wrestling, Frontline Pro Wrestling, with more events and promotions being added throughout the year. In addition, Premier+ members will see PSN original programming like ‘The Wrestling Hour’ with Adam Barnard, sports shows from Chop Sports and podcasts like ‘The Undisputed Podcast with Bobby Fish,’ and ‘The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast.’

Premier Streaming Network is available on a full suite of platforms and devices including Web, iOS and Android mobile web and desktop, Chromecast, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, and many Smart TV’s.

To keep up with all the latest Premier Streaming Network announcements, including live event schedules, follow PSN on social media:

Twitter: @WatchOnPremier

Facebook: Premier Streaming Network

Instagram: @PremierStreamingNetwork