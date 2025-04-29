Three New Plaintiffs Join WWE Ring Boys Lawsuit, New Allegations Detailed

The ring boys lawsuit against WWE, Vince McMahon, and Linda McMahon has three new plaintiffs added to it. POST Wrestling reports that an amended lawsuit was filed on Monday that adds three plaintiffs to the lawsuit, which alleges that Mel Phillips and Terry Garvin sexually abused them during their time working for the company in the the 1980s and 1990s, and that Vince and Linda McMahon were aware of the abuse but did nothing to stop it.

According to the report, the new plaintiffs are identified as John Does #6, 7, and 8 and includes new allegations of sexual abuse against Phillips, as well as a new allegation of abuse against Pat Patterson. John Doe 6 is described as a resident of Mississippi, who alleges that he met Phillips when he was 11 or 12 around 1988 and was told after a WWF house show on July 14, 1989 that he needed to stay in Patterson’s hotel room while other ring boys stayed in Phillips’ room. Doe 6 alleges that he was given alcohol, and that Patterson played pornography on the TV and forced him to provide and receive oral sex.

Doe 6 goes on to describe another incident in which he was allegedly grabbed in the crotch by Koko B. Ware with other witnesses present including Phillips, Patterson, Tony Chimel, and Danny Davis. The complaint notes, “In front of everyone else in the room, Koko B. Ware told John Doe 6 to get against wall [sic], pushed John Doe 6’s head against wall [sic], patted him down, and then grabbed John Doe 6’s crotch.” Most of the others in the room allegedly laughed except Chimel, who said something to the effect of ‘Don’t do that, let him go.” Chimel later allegedly told Doe 6 that he shouldn’t be on the ring crew and should run away.

Doe 6 also notes that he traveled with Phillips to around 10 WWE events between 1988 and 1992 including WrestleMania V. The complaint includes photos that purport to show Doe 6 in the audience during that event’s main event. He alleges that Phillips sexually abused him following a July 21, 1992, WWF event in Portland, Maine.

John Doe 7 says he met Phillips in Philadelphia in 1974 when he was 14 or 15 and says he was sexually abused by Phillips while working as a ring boy at WWF events. The complaint says that he was given alcohol in hotel rooms in Baltimore and was forced into oral sex. It notes that Vince McMahon was a commentator during this period and that Vince McMahon Sr. was in charge of the company but alleges that Vince Jr. still had responsibilities of leadership, stating, ““[McMahon Jr.] acted and was treated by others as the de facto WWE boss, especially when on-site for WWE shows.”

Doe 7 notes that he was also abused in incidents away from WWF events including at the Philadelphia Police Athletic League and at a church in West Philadelphia, and claims Phillips would sometimes record the abuse with a video camera.

Doe 8, who is a resident of Nevada, says he met Philadelphia in 1982 in Baltimore when he was 15 while he was working concessions at the Baltimore Civic Center. He says Phillips asked him to come to a WWF event around March 13th, 1982 and was given marijuana along with another ring boy. Doe 8 says that before another WWF event on April 10th of that year in Baltimore, Phillips sexually abused him and another underage boy at a hotel, telling them to get undressed. Phillips allegedly told them to put their feet on his privates to compare size and become aroused. The complaint also alleges that the two were offered cocaine and pills by Phillips.

Phillips passed away in 2012. Patterson passed away in 2020.

If you know someone who is being abused, or if you yourself a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Call 1-800-656-4673 to be connected with the National Sexual Assault Hotline.