Three More Wrestlers Gone From Impact Wrestling

– Three more wrestlers are apparently gone from Impact, according to the company’s official roster page. Impact has updated its roster page and Ava Storie, Idris Abraham and Mario Bokara have all been moved to the alumni section.

The move isn’t too surprising, as none of the three have appeared for Impact since the summer. Storie made her debut in March of 2017 as Kayci Quinn before her name changed to Ava Storie in April. She mostly lost her matches and last worked for the company at the August tapings. Abraham also joined in March and was mostly used to put over other talent, last appearing in July.

Finally, Bokara debuted on March 23rd of last year and teamed with Fallah Bahh in losing efforts. His last appearance was in August and he underwent surgery for a torn ACL and meniscus in his knee in early January.