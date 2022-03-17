Thunder Rosa Comments on AEW Women’s Title Win, Video Of Post-Show Celebration

Thunder Rosa is the new AEW Women’s World Champion following last night’s Dynamite, and Rosa took to social media to comment on the victory. As noted last night Rosa defeated Britt Baker to win the championship in the main event in a steel cage match.

The new champion posted to Twitter on Thursday to comment on her win, writing:

“I have no words to describe how I feel. The love, the energy, the results of yesterday’s match.

Im blessed and I’m thankful. I just know there is a lot of work to be done. Gracias a mi gente por este momento tan especial. Your NEW @AEW women’s champion #ThunderRosa”

You can also see video below of Rosa celebrating with friends and family in the audience after the show went off the air.