Thunder Rosa Weighs In On Criticism of AEW Lucha Stars’ Promo Skills

Thunder Rosa recently shared her thoughts on the criticism of AEW’s lucha libre talent and their ability to cut promos. Rosa weighed in on the topic on Busted Open Radio, talking about how people are critical of talent cutting promos while they’re still in the process of learning how to properly speak English.

“That’s the main criticism that we get is, ‘Oh, you can’t cut promos,’ and I was like, ‘Well, let me tell you, brother,'” Rosa said (per Wrestling Inc). “When you have to learn how to speak English when you are 25, 27, it is kind of hard and I’m gonna have an accent. If you invest the time and resources properly, I mean, RUSH is learning how to speak English properly and forces himself to speak English, which is beautiful to see. The Lucha Brothers are doing the same and trying their hardest.”

AEW has a host of lucha talent on the roster including the Lucha Bros., RUSH, Bandido, Dralistico, Rosa and Komander among others.