Thunder Rosa On Wanting To See Ember Moon In AEW, Toni Storm Potentially Joining the Company

In a recent interview on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, Thunder Rosa discussed wanting to see Ember Moon in AEW, Toni Storm and others potentially joining the company, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Thunder Rosa on what types of matches she’d love to do in AEW: “I want to do a cage match so bad. There’s something about a cage that just attracts me a lot. I want to do a Dog Collar Match. I’m not afraid of doing anything anymore. I faced death when I got in the cage, and that was the first time I was like, ‘Oh shit, I can actually die here.’ So, ever since then, I’m like bring it. I’m just ready for the challenge. I love doing 30-minute matches and love that I have to think about the moments I want to create with my opponent and how we are gonna elevate each other. It’s a learning process and it’s fantastic. I love doing that. Even my last match with Jade [Cargill], it was a learning curve, not only for me but for her. How are we gonna create the interest for people to watch this match and tune in to watch the whole entire match? I mean I saw — because last time when they had this 60-minute match, Cowboy [Hangman Adam Page] and Bryan [Danielson], I was telling Mark [Henry], ‘Mark, I’m ready for this. I am ready for this.’ And I know a couple of my peers are ready to have a 60-minute match.

On wanting to see Ember Moon in AEW: “I would love to see Athena (Ember Moon). She’s very knowledgeable, very talented. She’s helped me a little bit and I was like, ‘oh, that makes sense!’ She makes things make sense, and she’s a great coach. She’s just been great with me. With her time in NXT, she helped a lot of the girls out there and she does it here too in Dallas, helping a new generation of women’s professional wrestlers. She has a very similar mentality to me. I enjoy people that are very grounded. It’s so important to change the locker room when you have people that are grounded.”

On Toni Storm and others potentially joining the company: “I never had the opportunity to work with Toni Storm, but I think she would be a great addition. She’s a great worker. All the people that I talk to, they have said that they enjoy working with her and they enjoy having her in the locker room. Another person that I would like AEW to sign, I don’t want to be biased, but one of my dear friends, La Rosa Negra, has a lot to bring to the table too. I don’t feel like she’s ever been able to have that break. She has done so much, mostly in Puerto Rico, but she’s done a lot for the women’s division in that area and she’s been all over. She’s been in Japan, she’s been in Mexico. She’s a hustler. But that’s wishful thinking, hopefully, it happens.”

