Thunder Rosa on Running Mission Pro Wrestling as a Family Business

– During a recent interview with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp, AEW Women’s world Champion Thunder Rosa discussed Mission Pro Wrestling and more. Mission Pro Wrestling is the all-women, Texas-based women’s wrestling promotion she founded. Below are some highlights.

Thunder Rosa on her team working at Mission Pro Wrestling: “I trust my team. My son just called me. He’s like, ‘I just want to call you to tell you things are going really well. My dad is in a really good mood.’ The team is really well. Tickets are selling. It was a little rough, but things are moving. I think the motor is well oiled and is working. The people that are working with me—Melanie, Brian, my students—it’s a family business. They all have their positions and they all have what they need to do. We’ve been doing it for a year and a half. So when I’m not there, things run smoothly. Now we’re adding more people. Roland is our videographer and then I have my editor, who’s editing all the stuff that you guys are seeing on social media now. The team is getting bigger. It’s kind of crazy.”

Rosa on running a Mission Pro Wrestling show during WrestleMania Weekend: “I think it was something I said last year and I just put it in the universe and the opportunity was given to us. We’re gonna do it and it’s on our home turf. I think there’s one other show that features females. But we’re the main one featuring some of the [not well known] talents. A lot of people are like, ‘Why didn’t you get any ex-WWE people or AEW?’ I said, ‘One, for starters, it’s really hard to get [ex-WWE / AEW] people to get booked and it’s super expensive. Two, I think it is important to feature those who have been working their asses off with us in the indies.’ So why not? We’re betting on them and we’re betting that people are gonna go there because they want to see good quality women’s professional wrestling.”

Her thoughts on Kayla Sparks: “Kayla Sparks, she’s one of the examples of somebody that we have helped and she’s super grateful. Every other day she’s always thanking us for that. We’re not expecting everybody to come tell us, ‘Oh, thank you so much.’ We just want to help though. We want to make things better.”