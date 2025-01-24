Thunder Rosa Recalls Having Panic Attack During Match After Back Injury

Thunder Rosa recently reflected on the back injury she suffered in 2022, recalling that she had a panic attack in the match after she got hurt. Rosa suffered the injury in August of 2022 and was kept out of the ring until December of 2023. She spoke with Tim Hann Rivera for a new interview and looked back at the injury, noting that she broke her back and can’t watch the match back now.

“When I was in the middle of the match, I was crying for real,” Rosa recalled (per Wrestling Inc). “I had a panic attack in the middle of the match,” she admitted. “International f****** show. It was a disaster afterword because people came after me, rumors came out, like I was hiding from people. I wasn’t hiding from people. I literally broke my back.”

She added, “The only thing I had, it was gone. The only thing that kept me sane was gone. I had to rediscover who I was as a woman. Who I was as a wrestler. It was a process that took me almost two years.”

Rosa made her in-ring return on the December 16th, 2023 episode of AEW Collision.