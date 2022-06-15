Thunder Rosa Set to Provide Color Commentary for Combate Global Events Next Month

– Combate Global has announced that AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa will be doing broadcast commentary work for the promotion’s upcoming events on Friday, July 15 and Friday, July 22. The events are being held in Miami, Florida and will be streamed live on Paramount+.

Melissa “Thunder Rosa” Cervantes will be providing color commentator work for the events. She previously competed in MMA for Combate, making her professional debut in November 2019, losing a unanimous decision to Nadine Mandiau. Here’s the full announcement:

Cervantes will join Combate Global play-by-play announcer Max Bretos and color analyst Rodolfo Roman in the television booth and help call the live action in La Jaula, the Combate Global competition cage.

“I have always loved Combate and the sport of MMA, so I am excited about this new opportunity,” said Cervantes.

“We are looking forward to bringing ‘Thunder Rosa’ back to Combate Global for the first time since she fought for us in 2019, and having her call Much More Action from our television booth,” said Combate Global CEO Campbell McLaren.

Since making her professional MMA debut under the promotion of Combate on November 8, 2019 , Cervantes has emerged as one of the hottest commodities in professional wrestling.

Cervantes, a native of Tijuana, B.C., Mexico and resident of San Antonio, Texas, notched her biggest professional wrestling victory to date on March 16, defeating Britt Baker to win the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Combate Global is in the midst of producing 30 live events in 2022, with 4 shows scheduled for July, beginning on Friday, July 1, and continuing with fight cards on each of the next three consecutive Friday’s, including the 2 events that Cervantes will sit in the television booth for.

The Combate Global fight cards for each event in July will be announced at later dates, along with their respective, Paramount+ start times.

