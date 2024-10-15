wrestling / News

Thunder Rosa Wins Riot Cabaret Women’s Title In Return To Ring

October 15, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Thunder Rosa made her return to the ring on Tuesday and won the Riot Cabaret Women’s Championship in the process. Rosa defeated Nina Samuels in the main event of Riot Cabaret Thunder Road to capture the title, as you can see below.

Rosa had been out of action since August with a concussion.

