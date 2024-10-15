wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa Wins Riot Cabaret Women’s Title In Return To Ring
October 15, 2024 | Posted by
Thunder Rosa made her return to the ring on Tuesday and won the Riot Cabaret Women’s Championship in the process. Rosa defeated Nina Samuels in the main event of Riot Cabaret Thunder Road to capture the title, as you can see below.
Rosa had been out of action since August with a concussion.
THUNDER ROSA IS THE NEW RIOT CABARET WOMEN'S CHAMPION!!!
October 15, 2024
AND NEWWWWWW!!!
Holy shit! AEW's Thunder Rosa PINS Nina Samuels to WIN the Riot Cabaret Women's Championship!
October 15, 2024