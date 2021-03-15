wrestling / News

Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille Set For NWA Back For The Attack

March 15, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA Back for the Attack

The NWA has announced a match between Thunder Rosa and Kamille for this Sunday’s Back for the Attack PPV, with the winner getting a shot at the NWA Women’s title. The champion, Serena Deeb, is currently out of action due to a knee injury. Here’s the updated card:

* NWA World Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Aron Stevens
* #1 Contender To NWA Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille
* Crimson vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jax Dane vs. Jordan Clearwater

article topics :

Kamille, NWA Back for the Attack, Thunder Rosa, Joseph Lee

