Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille Set For NWA Back For The Attack

The NWA has announced a match between Thunder Rosa and Kamille for this Sunday’s Back for the Attack PPV, with the winner getting a shot at the NWA Women’s title. The champion, Serena Deeb, is currently out of action due to a knee injury. Here’s the updated card:

* NWA World Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Aron Stevens

* #1 Contender To NWA Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille

* Crimson vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jax Dane vs. Jordan Clearwater