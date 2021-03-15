wrestling / News
Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille Set For NWA Back For The Attack
The NWA has announced a match between Thunder Rosa and Kamille for this Sunday’s Back for the Attack PPV, with the winner getting a shot at the NWA Women’s title. The champion, Serena Deeb, is currently out of action due to a knee injury. Here’s the updated card:
* NWA World Heavyweight Championship: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Aron Stevens
* #1 Contender To NWA Women’s Championship: Thunder Rosa vs. Kamille
* Crimson vs. Slice Boogie vs. Jax Dane vs. Jordan Clearwater
This is a match fans have been waiting over a year for: at #BackForTheAttack, Kamille will challenge @thunderrosa22 in a bid to become the #1 contender for @SerenaDeeb's NWA World Women's Championship!
Pre-order now: https://t.co/XJsyROck8Y pic.twitter.com/JRnlGVAp8g
— NWA (@nwa) March 15, 2021
