Thunderbolt Patterson Asks Scott Spears to Present Him at WWE Hall Of Fame

Scott Spears has been asked by Thunderbolt Patterson to present him at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Patterson was announced earlier this month as a member of the 2024 Hall of Fame class and Spears told the Marion Star that he will present Patterson at the ceremony on April 5th.

“This is such an honor for me,” Spears said. “I have been friends with Thunderbolt for many years, and there is no one more deserving of this honor than him. For him to ask me to induct him is one of the great honors I have ever received, and I don’t take that lightly.”

He added, “I have been a fan of pro wrestling over the years, and the WWE has been nothing but great during this process.”

Patterson is an inductee alongside Paul Heyman, Bull Nakano, The US Express and Muhammad Ali.