WWE News: Tian Sha Revealed on NXT, Karrion Kross Confronts Edge
February 4, 2021 | Posted by
– Xia Li and Boa’s mentor was revealed on this week’s NXT as Tian Sha. On Wednesday’s show, we got a vignette featuring the debut of Tian Sha. The vignette reveals that Sha came from an ancient Chinese dynasty and at one point the king’s son was corrupted and killed his father, taking over. The king’s daughter went into exile and was eventually mentored by a dragon that taught her the strength to bring honor back to the kingdom at the cost of her own soul. You can see the full video below:
– Edge found himself contronted by Karrion Kross on tonight’s show, as you can see in the below video:
