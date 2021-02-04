Kevin’s WWE NXT Review 2.3.21  

We start with Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez talking on their way to the stage. They say tonight will be a cakewalk on the way to TakeOver.

Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Semi-Finals: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter

Matching gear for the babyface duo. The quick start works for the faces and they bust out Motor City Machine Guns style tandem move, though not quite as crisp. They hold the upper hand on Kai but Raquel overpowers them. Kacy tries a cross body off the apron but is caught and press slammed back inside for to. Raquel lifts Kai for a stomp that gets two. They isolate Kacy with Raquel’s strength and Kai’s fierce kicks. They flub a move where Kacy flips off of Kayden onto Kai and they both fall. Kayden gets the hot tag and fires off her offense, including a dropkick/splash combo. Carter snaps off a rana and rolls into a superkick for a one count on Raquel. Kayden knocks Kai of the apron and is then knocked off herself into the announce table. Commercial break. During that break, Kayden takes a beating, including a big boot in the corner from Kai. Returning, Carter tags out and Kacy hits a Miz-style clothesline before nailing a rana and somersault kick on Kai for two. Kacy follows them outside and climbs the steel structure before flying off with a cross body on both opponents. That still only gets two inside. Once Raquel enters, things turn around and they use an assisted Pele Kick on Carter but Kacy breaks up the cover. Carter is legal with Raquel who launchers her over. They low bridge her on the ropes and she ends up on the apron. Carter with her rope-assisted piledriver and Kacy with a missile dropkick. A basement rana is next and Kacy goes up for her sick high flying move. It connects and Kai is late to break it up so Raquel kicks out. With Kai taking Carter outside, Raquel plants Kacy with the one-armed powerbomb to win.

Winners: Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in 13:02 [This got off to a sloppy start but picked up late to get good. ***]

Toni Storm is interviewed about the TakeOver triple threat match. She says neither dead weight Martinez nor Io Shirai can stop her.

Edge talks to William Regal backstage.

Austin Theory vs. Leon Ruff

Early on, this is Ruff’s speed against Theory’s power and cunningness. The latter snaps off a suplex for two and swats away at Ruff’s head. Ruff starts to build up momentum with forearms and a kick to the knee before hitting a running knee. Johnny gets laid out at ringside and then Ruff collides with Theory on a shoulder block. It sends Ruff flying to the outside. Candice and Indi show up to help Johnny but Ember and Shotzi hit the ring to send them packing. Ruff then fakes getting hit by Johnny so the referee kicks him out. Ruff gets in and hits the springboard cutter but Theory gets a foot on the ropes. He rallies and wins with the ATL.

Winner: Austin Theory in 6:22 [That was going really well but was kept short and never got past being pretty good. **3/4]

Theory hits the ATL again after the match and goes to use the ring bell as a weapon. Dexter Lumis appears and chokes him while also ripping out a chunk of his hair.

A Legado del Fantasma vignette airs.

They run a vignette explaining a bit about the Xia Li gimmick. I missed a fair amount of it but it seems to indicate that the leader of Xia Li’s little clique is over a thousand years old and is a dangerous warrior.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Legado del Fantasma vs. Lucha House Party

LDF matches but LHP doesn’t so I’m going for the former. LDF work some tandem offense to start and put a hurting on Lince. Metalik comes in with a springboard splash but his next aerial attempt gets him kicked to the outside. Wilde wipes out Metalik with a tope suicida going into break. Returning, Metalik hits asunset flip off the top and that opens the door to tag out. Lince comes in hot and fires off stuff capped by a cross body on Wilde for two. LHP comes close but the pin is broken up. LHP have a tag move cut off by Wildes who takes the out with a backflip double DDT for two. LDF gets taken out by a Metalik dive and then Lince follows with a moonsault to the outside. Things move inside where LDF regain control and win following a running kick/Russian leg sweep combo.

Winners: Legado del Fantasma in 10:16 [I can’t really get into LHP. Still, that was a quality match just like they had on Raw. ***]

MSK comes out after the match and gets promo time, saying they’re gonna beat the brakes off of Legado del Fantasma and win the Dusty Cup. They meet next week.

Pete Dunne leads Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch to the ring for a promo. He calls out Finn Balor, who doesn’t waste time obliging. Finn says that Pete is still waiting in line behind his cronies. That makes Pete tell his boys to leave and they do. Once inside, Finn grants him his opportunity at the NXT Title at TakeOver: Vengeance Day. Edge now comes out to make his point. He says WWE often focuses on the “E” but NXT focuses on the second “W” and that’s fun. He’s a fan of NXT and puts it over as a place where he regained his passion. He sees a lot of himself, good and bad, in Dunne, and puts over Balor as being on another level right now. Edge promises to watch TakeOver because the NXT TItle is something he’s never had. It’s intriguing. Their fight may cause him to make his choice.

Johnny Gargano is interviewed and puts over Candice and Indi. When he gets told that he’s facing KUSHIDA at TakeOver, he freaks out and calls the new interview lady a liar. He takes her and the cameraman to see William Regal so she can get fired.

After a break, Johnny shows up with the interviewer to get her fired. KUSHIDA opens Regal’s door and says Johnny needs an appointment because Mr. Regal is busy. Johnny cheap shots him and they go at it until KUSHIDA runs and kicks Johnny in the arm. That’s when things are broken up.

Jessi Kamea vs. Toni Storm

Toni starts hot and gets two on a clothesline while Robert Stone confirms at ringside that Kamea is with the Robert Stone Brand. Mercedes Martinez hits the ring and attacks, leading to a quick DQ.

Winner via DQ: Jessi Kamea in 1:19 [NR]

As Toni and Mercdes brawl in the ring, Io Shirai walks out. She calmly sits on the top rope with her title and watches them go at it. As they head outside, she takes them out with a moonsault.

Curt Stallion gets a vignette saying he’s going to make Texas proud tonight.

Cameron Grimes returns next week.

NXT Cruiserweight Championship: Santos Escobar [c] vs. Curt Stallion

Right off the bat, Curt is in trouble as Escobar wears him down and then hits a sweet dropkick. Scarlett watches from afar after Escobar said mean things about her boy toy. Escobar remains in control but he gets cocky and also distracted by Scarlett, causing Curt to send him packing before a commercial. Returning, Escobar hits a Muscle Buster variation and keeps looking up at Scarlett. Escobar remains in dull control until Stallion starts a rally. Escobar wants a powder but Curt hits a sweet tope suicida in the corner to take him out. Splash inside gets two. Santos stops him by countering a DDT into a northern lights suplex into the corner. Escobar hits his finisher to win.

Winner: Santos Escobar in 13:23 [That was dull. Stallion didn’t interest me or get me engaged other than one moment, the focus on Scarlett hurt, and Escobar didn’t do enough on his own. **]

Post-match, Karrion Kross comes out and easily dispatches Wilde and Mendoza. He faces Escobar and says they have a problem. He gives him a time, which is a double-edged sword and tells him to run along. Tick tock.

Edge goes to leave the building and he tells an interviewer that he hasn’t made a decision yet. Karrion Kross comes up to him with his shirt now and says he has a big decision to make. He hopes he chooses logically and not emotionally because he’ll be the champ, not Finn or Pete. Edge says words like that might motivate him to come back here, which Kross might not like.

Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Quarterfinals: Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa vs. The Undisputed Era

Ciampa starts with Cole and runs him over. He wins the exchange but only gets two on a rollup. They trade pin attempts before Ciampa works a headlock. The teams continue to trade stuff with tags until Roddy seems to get isolated. Quick tags by the new tandem and Thatcher gets two after a slam and elbow combo. Roddy gets stomped on in the corner as Ciampa talks smack to Cole. Roddy fights out and all four men end up brawling going into break. Coming back, Strong remains in peril and Thatcher works a bow and arrow stretch. Roddy fights off Ciampa when he’s tagged in but is still put down. Strong thinks he has an opening but Thatcher puts him in a sleeper and lifts him off the ground with it in the corner. He breaks it in time and Thatcher fires off forearms. Strong gets in some shots and adds a superplex. Cole gets the hot tag and hits the knee brainbuster on Ciampa but it only gets two. He slaps on a figure four and Roddy wants the Strong Hold but Ciampa slips out and breaks up the submission. We’re back to Thatch and Roddy legal and Thatch hits a German suplex. tag to Ciampa for one of his own. Roddy blocks Fairytale Ending and hits an Angle Slam. He tags Cole back in, who superkicks Thatcher off the apron. Ciampa is sandwiched with a superkick/knee for two. Thatcher fires off strikes outside and when Strong goes to get back in, Strong falls to Willow’s Bell.

Winners: Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa in 17:04 [Heck of a main event tag. Just four talented dudes going at it. Can’t ask for much more. ***1/2]

The winners face off with Grizzled Young Veterans on the stage to end the show and start brawling.