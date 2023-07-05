– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has announced that a match featuring Tiara James vs. B3CCA at this weekend’s MLW Fusion TV tapings. The tapings are scheduled for Saturday, July 8 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. You can check out the announcement below:

MLW today announced Tiara James vs. “International Popstar” B3CCA at the FUSION TV taping portion of this Saturday’s Never Say Never event at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

🎟 Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office. Tickets start at $15.

Tiara James promises to bring a top tier experience when she fights a self-proclaimed “international popstar” B3CCA this Saturday.

James, who makes her debut in MLW faces an emerging contender to the World Featherweight Championship in B3CCA.

Will B3CCA inch closer to a title shot? Will Tiara take a win in a triumphant debut? Find out this Saturday!

