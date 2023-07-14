wrestling / News
Various News: Tickets On Sale For AEW All Out Weekend Shows, Lash LeRoux Set For GCW Say You Will
– Tickets are now on sale for the AEW All Out weekend shows. PWInsider reports that tickets for All Out on September 3rd went on sale at 10 AM CT, as did tickets to the September 2nd episode of Collision.
Both shows take place at the United Center. There is also a two-show combo ticket for the same seats each night. You can get tickets here.
– GCW has announced that WCW alumnus Lash LeRoux is making his in-ring return at their GCW Say You Will show on September 1st in Chicago. This is LeRoux’s first match since he retired from the ring in 2006.
*CHICAGO UPDATE*
Just Signed:
LASH LEROUX makes his in-ring return to wrestling and his GCW Debut on 9/1 in Chicago!
Plus:
NICK F'N GAGE
VIKINGO
MAKI ITOH
RINA YAMASHITA
BLAKE CHRISTIAN
+more!
Get Tix:https://t.co/WHeKfKVey6
Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+
Fri 9/1 – 8PM
Chicago IL pic.twitter.com/7pwSiRTCWc
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) July 14, 2023
