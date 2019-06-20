wrestling / News
Tickets Have Still Not Sold Out For WWE Stomping Grounds
June 20, 2019 | Posted by
WWE Stomping Grounds is this Sunday at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Washington, and The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that tickets have still not sold out for the event. The sales for the event have been described as “unusually low”. At one point in the past week, WWE was offering two tickets for $27 dollars, although that deal didn’t last long.
Likewise, the secondary market hasn’t crashed, as there is still a $39.99 low price with only a small amount of tickets available.
It was reported earlier this week that the low ticket sales, combined with the lack of meaningful matches, gave it a general feeling backstage comparable to the WWF In Your House shows back in 1995 and 1996.
