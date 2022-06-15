Tickets On Sale Now For NWA’s Return To The Chase in St. Louis

The NWA has announced that tickets are now on sale for the company’s return to The Chase in St. Louis this August. The event happens on August 27 and 28.

St. Louis, MO – After the enormous success of NWA Empowerrr and NWA 73 in 2021, the NWA is pleased to announce we will be returning to the Khorassan Ballroom inside the Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta for a two-day pay-per-view wrestling event on August 27 and 28, 2022 for NWA 74. Tickets are on sale now at NWATIX.com! The event will be broadcast live on PPV through FITE and available as part of the NWA All Access Annual Pass.

From 1959 until 1983, the hotel’s Khorassan Ballroom was home to “Wrestling at the Chase,” which featured televised matches with wrestling legends such as Harley Race, Ric Flair and Cowboy Bob Orton. “Wrestling at the Chase” was created by St. Louis Wrestling Club president Sam Muchnick and KPLR and Chase Park Plaza owner Harold Koplar. The matches were promoted by the St. Louis Wrestling Club, a member of the National Wrestling Alliance. William Patrick Corgan, president of the NWA, said: “We made a promise last year to return to St. Louis and bring quality matches and wrestling legends to our fans. That’s exactly what we are doing during this two day wrestling pay-per-view.”

