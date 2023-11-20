Tickets On Sale Tomorrow For MLW Kings of Colosseum

MLW has announced that tickets go on sale for January’s Kings of Colosseum show in Philadelphia. The company announced on Monday that tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 AM here.

The full announcement reads:

Tickets on sale tomorrow for Jan. 6 Philly return

Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the league will make its return to Philadelphia on Saturday, January 6 with MLW Kings of Colosseum at the 2300 Arena, featuring a FITE+ premium live event.

Get your tickets starting this Tuesday, November 21 at 10:00 a.m. at MLW2300.com.

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

* World Heavyweight Champion Alex Kane

* Jacob Fatu

* Salina de la Renta

* World Tag Team Champions Second Gear Crew

* “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

* National Openweight Champion Rickey Shane Page

* AKIRA

* World Featherweight Champion Janai Kai

* Steph De Lander

* Delmi Exo

* Tony Deppen

* Ichiban

* Mr. Thomas

* Matt Striker

* Saint Laurent

* Love, Doug

* Alec Price

* Jesus Rodriguez

* Zayda

* Brett Ryan Gosselin

* Cannonball

* Josh Bishop

* Notorious Mimi

* Tiara James

* TJ Crawford

* Griffin McCoy

* Joe Dombrowski

* Talon

* Wasted Youth

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

PLUS: A Special Meet & Greet! (Pre-Order)

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com. Tickets will also be available day of show at the box office unless the event sales out in advance.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m : Showtime

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!