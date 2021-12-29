wrestling / News

WWE News: Tiffany Stratton Debuts on NXT, Xyon Quinn Costs Santos Escobar a Match

December 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tiffany Stratton WWE NXT

– Tiffany Stratton made her debut on tonight’s episode of NXT, picking up a win. Stratton debuted on the brand after several vignettes aired over the past few weeks and defeated Fallon Henley:

– Santos Escobar faced Solo Sikoa in a match on this week’s show, but came up short due to outside factors. Xyon Quinn came down to the ring to talk to Elektra Lopez and demand a decision on whether she’s with him or Legado del Fantasma, leading to Escobar attacking him. That distraction allowed Sikoa to get the win, as you can see below.

