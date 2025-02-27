Tiffany Stratton Reflects On Her Transition From Gymnastics To WWE

Tiffany Stratton recently weighed in on making her journey from gymnastics to WWE. The WWE Women’s Champion spoke with Fightful for a new interview and talked about how she was able to catch on quickly to elements she didn’t think she would in terms of character and promo work.

“I think I kind of shocked myself a little bit on like the character and the promos and stuff,” Stratton began. “Because as a gymnast, you’re kind of like a robot and you’re kind of just told what to do and you’re supposed to just be a good soldier. So I never really branched out and kind of like figured out like who I am or even like tried to act or anything.”

She continued, “So I think I kind of shocked myself and it kind of came a little bit easier, I would say, as time went on. I feel like I caught on more quick than a lot of the other people.” Stratton said while chatting with Fightful for a new interview.

Stratton is set to defend her championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 41.