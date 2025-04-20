wrestling / News
Tiffany Stratton Retains WWE Women’s Title at Wrestlemania 41 After Physical Match
Tiffany Stratton had the biggest win of her career at Wrestlemania 41, defeating Charlotte Flair to retain the WWE Women’s title. It was a physical battle reflecting the feud between the two, but Stratton was able to nail the PME (Prettiest Moonsault Ever) to get the victory.
Stratton is in the middle of her first reign as Women’s Champion and has held the gold for 106 days. She won it on an episode of Smackdown on January 3.
