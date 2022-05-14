wrestling / News
Title Match Announced For NJPW Collision in Philadelphia
A new title match has been announced for NJPW Collision in Philadelphia. NJPW announced that Fred Rosser will get his title match against Tom Lawlor at the May 15th show, with the stipulation being that Rosser’s NJPW Strong career is on the line.
You can see the full announcement below:
Fred Rosser vs Tom Lawlor Title Bout Official for Philadelphia Sunday! 【NJoA】
Rosser’s NJPW STRONG career at stake Sunday in Philadelphia
After months of campaigning, Fred Rosser will finally have one last shot at the STRONG Openweight Championship Sunday in Philadelphia. The opportunity came despite Rosser losing a handicap match this week on STRONG to the West Coast Wrecking Crew, after he showed his resolve by shaving his own head. Lawlor would again deny Mr. No Days Off his title shot before granting it on the condition that Rosser’s career on STRONG ends if he loses.
It’s title versus loser leaves STRONG Sunday in Philly!
