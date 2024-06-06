wrestling / News
Title vs. Title Match Set For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
June 5, 2024 | Posted by
A Title vs. Title match is official for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. Tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite saw the announcement that Mercedes Mone will put the TBS Championship on the line against Stephanie Vaquer, who will put her NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship up.
The two previously faced off in a semifinal tournament match in the inaugural NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship back in May of last year, with Mone coming out with the win. Mone went onto the finals where she lost to Willow Nightingale in a match where she suffered the injury that put her on the shelf.
AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door takes place on June 30th and airs live on PPV. We’ll have an updated card after Dynamite ends.
