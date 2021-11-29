Titles Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE Raw

Tonight’s episode of WWE Raw will see two championships on the line. WWE announced on Monday that Damian Priest will defend the United States Championship against Apollo Crews, while RK-Bro will defend the Raw Tag Team Championships against The Dirty Dawgs.

You can see the announcements below:

Damian Priest defends United States Championship against Apollo Crews

Apollo Crews has vowed to show the entire world that Damian Priest is not fit to be the United States Champion, and tonight he will try to make good on his threat as the two go one-on-one for the stars-and-stripes title.

Crews has hounded The Archer of Infamy since being drafted to Monday Night Raw, with his sights set squarely on Priest’s U.S. Championship. So far “The Nigerian Warrior” has been all talk, avoiding Priest’s open challenges until Crews himself decided it was the right time.

Meanwhile, Priest has laid waste to the competition as of late, displaying a new aggressiveness that has him decimating his opponents once they trigger his dark side.

Will the WWE Universe witness the destructive side of Priest, or will Crews overthrow The Archer of Infamy and become the new United States Champion? Tune in to Monday Night Raw tonight at 8/7 C on USA to find out!

RK-Bro battle The Dirty Dawgs in a Raw Tag Team Title Match

To say that RK-Bro have been operating as one these days would be an understatement.

Not only were the Raw Tag Team Champions in sync at Survivor Series when they defeated SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos, but last week, Riddle decided to take Randy Orton’s advice to the next level and literally embody The Viper for this matchup against Dolph Ziggler.

The Original Bro pulled off Orton’s entrance from the music to his ring walk and then went on to hit the RKO on The Showoff for the win. For his part, The Viper paid tribute right back by busting out a wicked Bro Derek on Robert Roode.

Not to be outdone, The Dirty Dawgs are now looking to come back stronger than ever in search of tag team gold and a bit of payback. Can the former Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Champions conquer the dominant titleholders? Find out tonight at 8/7 C on USA.