Tito Ortiz Reportedly Training at WWE Performance Center

Tito Ortiz is looking to make a serious go at a wrestling career, as he’s reportedly been training at the WWE Performance Center. It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the UFC Hall of Famer was there all of last week.

Dave Meltzer reports that great things were being said about Ortiz’s work ethic and enthusiasm while he was training. Ortiz has had some experience in the wrestling ring, having made some appearances for TNA in 2005 and 2013.

It was noted that the downside on Tito Ortiz is his age (45) and his injuries from MMA, including a bad back.