wrestling / News
Tito Ortiz Reportedly Training at WWE Performance Center
February 16, 2020 | Posted by
Tito Ortiz is looking to make a serious go at a wrestling career, as he’s reportedly been training at the WWE Performance Center. It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the UFC Hall of Famer was there all of last week.
Dave Meltzer reports that great things were being said about Ortiz’s work ethic and enthusiasm while he was training. Ortiz has had some experience in the wrestling ring, having made some appearances for TNA in 2005 and 2013.
It was noted that the downside on Tito Ortiz is his age (45) and his injuries from MMA, including a bad back.
More Trending Stories
- Ted DiBiase Jr. Was Paid For Teaching By Agency Embroiled in Mississippi Welfare Scandal
- The Rock on the Passing Of His Father, Their Complicated Relationship And When He Knew His Dad Was Proud of Him
- Jim Ross On What Would Have Headlined WrestleMania X8 Had the nWo Not Come In, If They Considered Brock Lesnar vs. Steve Austin
- Jim Ross Addresses Jim Cornette’s Criticism That AEW Wrestlers Are Too Small, Says Fans Should Want All Promotions To Succeed