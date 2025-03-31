wrestling / News
Tito Santana Says WWE’s Growth Has Been ‘Unbelievable’, Admits He Doesn’t Watch Modern Product
March 31, 2025
In an interview with Wrestlezona (via Fightful), Tito Santana said that while he doesn’t watch modern wrestling, he is amazed by the growth and expansion WWE has had over the years. Santana recently attended an episode of Saturday Night’s Main Event in December.
He said: “I don’t watch the modern wrestlers, but I was part of a Saturday Night Main Event and the product is as big as it’s ever been and bigger now. I mean, they’ve expanded to I don’t know how many more different countries. They’re on Netflix. I mean, it’s just unbelievable. I don’t know what other sport or entertainment is doing more business than professional wrestling at the moment.“
